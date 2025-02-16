Left Menu

Liverpool Fends Off Wolves to Maintain Premier League Lead

Liverpool secured a narrow victory against Wolverhampton, maintaining their lead in the Premier League. Early goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah set the tone, but Wolves threatened a comeback with a stunning goal from Matheus Cunha. Despite pressure in the second half, Liverpool held firm to secure the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 22:14 IST
Liverpool Fends Off Wolves to Maintain Premier League Lead
Liverpool reinforced its advantage at the peak of the Premier League with a tense 2-1 win against Wolverhampton at Anfield. The home team took control early on, with Luis Diaz scoring from close range, followed by Mohamed Salah's penalty, marking his 28th goal of the season.

However, Wolverhampton staged an impressive fightback, highlighted by a spectacular long-range shot from Matheus Cunha, narrowing Liverpool's lead. Despite a dominant second half by Wolves, crucial defensive plays, including a significant block by Jarell Quansah, ensured the home team held onto their slender lead until the final whistle.

While Liverpool celebrated their extended lead over Arsenal, the day's football action continued with Tottenham hosting Manchester United. This victory underscores Liverpool's determination to maintain their top spot in the league amid fierce competition.

