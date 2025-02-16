Liverpool Fends Off Wolves to Maintain Premier League Lead

Liverpool reinforced its advantage at the peak of the Premier League with a tense 2-1 win against Wolverhampton at Anfield. The home team took control early on, with Luis Diaz scoring from close range, followed by Mohamed Salah's penalty, marking his 28th goal of the season.

However, Wolverhampton staged an impressive fightback, highlighted by a spectacular long-range shot from Matheus Cunha, narrowing Liverpool's lead. Despite a dominant second half by Wolves, crucial defensive plays, including a significant block by Jarell Quansah, ensured the home team held onto their slender lead until the final whistle.

While Liverpool celebrated their extended lead over Arsenal, the day's football action continued with Tottenham hosting Manchester United. This victory underscores Liverpool's determination to maintain their top spot in the league amid fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)