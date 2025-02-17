Ruben Amorim's Uphill Battle at Manchester United

In the midst of mounting difficulties at Manchester United, manager Ruben Amorim remains focused on his team, dismissing personal concerns following their latest setback. A 1-0 defeat to Tottenham has left United languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, compounding Amorim's challenges since his appointment in November.

Speaking candidly after United's ninth loss under his leadership, Amorim expressed his distaste for defeat, emphasizing his commitment to aiding his players. Despite achieving success with Sporting Lisbon, he faces a daunting task as United hovers precariously above the relegation zone.

Amorim acknowledges the uphill battle he faces, referencing United's troubled past in the 1973-74 season when the club faced relegation. Yet, he remains resolute in his aim to turn the tide, driven by a desire to secure victories and lift his team from their current plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)