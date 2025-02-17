Thrilling Showdown: RCB Triumphs Over Delhi Capitals in Women's Premier League
In a gripping Women's Premier League match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals. Smriti Mandhana's 81-run innings led RCB to victory as they chased down the target of 142 with ease, wrapping up at 146/2 in just 16.2 overs. Key bowlers like Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham marked the highlights.
In an enthralling encounter at the Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious over Delhi Capitals on Monday. It was a display of cricketing prowess, with players on both sides showing their skill.
Delhi Capitals batted first, putting 141 runs on the board in 19.3 overs, with notable contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues and Sarah Bryce. However, RCB's bowlers, especially Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham, kept the Capitals' batswomen in check.
Chasing the target, Smriti Mandhana played a captain's knock, scoring 81 runs. Supported by Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, RCB reached 146/2 in just 16.2 overs, sealing a comfortable win.
