Chhattisgarh Warriors Triumph in Thrilling Legend 90 League Finale
The Chhattisgarh Warriors claimed victory in the inaugural Legend 90 League, edging out Rajasthan Kings in a last-ball thriller. With Rishi Dhawan's 76-run heroics and a dramatic final-over finish, the Warriors chased down 160 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium to lift the prestigious trophy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The Chhattisgarh Warriors emerged as champions of the first-ever Legend 90 League after a nail-biting last-ball victory against Rajasthan Kings on Monday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.
Electing to field, the Warriors contained Rajasthan Kings to a competitive 159/4 over 90 balls, thanks in part to Pawan Negi's two-wicket haul.
Rishi Dhawan anchored the Chhattisgarh chase with a pivotal unbeaten 76, leading a tense finish as the team chased down 160 for a memorable win in front of an ecstatic home crowd.
