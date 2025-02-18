Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Warriors Triumph in Thrilling Legend 90 League Finale

The Chhattisgarh Warriors claimed victory in the inaugural Legend 90 League, edging out Rajasthan Kings in a last-ball thriller. With Rishi Dhawan's 76-run heroics and a dramatic final-over finish, the Warriors chased down 160 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium to lift the prestigious trophy.

Updated: 18-02-2025 09:56 IST
The Chhattisgarh Warriors emerged as champions of the first-ever Legend 90 League after a nail-biting last-ball victory against Rajasthan Kings on Monday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Electing to field, the Warriors contained Rajasthan Kings to a competitive 159/4 over 90 balls, thanks in part to Pawan Negi's two-wicket haul.

Rishi Dhawan anchored the Chhattisgarh chase with a pivotal unbeaten 76, leading a tense finish as the team chased down 160 for a memorable win in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

