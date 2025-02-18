Chhattisgarh Warriors Triumph in Thrilling Legend 90 League Finale

The Chhattisgarh Warriors emerged as champions of the first-ever Legend 90 League after a nail-biting last-ball victory against Rajasthan Kings on Monday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Electing to field, the Warriors contained Rajasthan Kings to a competitive 159/4 over 90 balls, thanks in part to Pawan Negi's two-wicket haul.

Rishi Dhawan anchored the Chhattisgarh chase with a pivotal unbeaten 76, leading a tense finish as the team chased down 160 for a memorable win in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)