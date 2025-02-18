Left Menu

IPL 2025: The Cricket Spectacle Returns

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will run from March 22 to May 25, 2025. Teams are divided into two groups, and the competition features 10 franchises. Matches will occur in various Indian cities with prominent players like Jos Buttler and Rishabh Pant participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:54 IST
IPL 2025: The Cricket Spectacle Returns

The Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's most lucrative cricket competition, is set to launch its 18th edition from March 22 to May 25, 2025. With a brand value of $12 billion, it continues to attract cricket's elite talent.

This edition follows a similar format with ten teams split into two groups. Each franchise will play a total of 14 matches during the group stage, culminating in playoffs to determine the champion. Venues across 13 cities, including Kolkata and Hyderabad, will host these high-stakes matches.

The IPL continues to draw international cricket stars, such as England's Jos Buttler and Indian talent Rishabh Pant, who fetched top prices at the player auction. Despite its global appeal, political tensions keep players from Pakistan out since 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025