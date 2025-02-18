IPL 2025: The Cricket Spectacle Returns

The Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's most lucrative cricket competition, is set to launch its 18th edition from March 22 to May 25, 2025. With a brand value of $12 billion, it continues to attract cricket's elite talent.

This edition follows a similar format with ten teams split into two groups. Each franchise will play a total of 14 matches during the group stage, culminating in playoffs to determine the champion. Venues across 13 cities, including Kolkata and Hyderabad, will host these high-stakes matches.

The IPL continues to draw international cricket stars, such as England's Jos Buttler and Indian talent Rishabh Pant, who fetched top prices at the player auction. Despite its global appeal, political tensions keep players from Pakistan out since 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)