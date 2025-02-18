Mumbai Indians Face Off Against Gujarat Giants in WPL Showdown

Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur decided to field first after winning the toss against Gujarat Giants in a highly anticipated Women's Premier League clash on Tuesday.

The match featured debuts for promising U-19 World Cup stars, G Kamalini and Parunika Sisodia, adding fresh energy to the MI squad.

While the Gujarat Giants maintained their winning lineup from their previous six-wicket victory over UP Warriorz, the Mumbai Indians are eager to rebound after a close two-wicket loss to the Delhi Capitals in their opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)