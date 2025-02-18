Mumbai Indians Face Off Against Gujarat Giants in WPL Showdown
The Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, opted to bowl first against the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League. The match saw debuts for Indian U-19 stars G Kamalini and Parunika Sisodia. Both teams are coming off contrasting results, with MI suffering a narrow loss and GG achieving victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur decided to field first after winning the toss against Gujarat Giants in a highly anticipated Women's Premier League clash on Tuesday.
The match featured debuts for promising U-19 World Cup stars, G Kamalini and Parunika Sisodia, adding fresh energy to the MI squad.
While the Gujarat Giants maintained their winning lineup from their previous six-wicket victory over UP Warriorz, the Mumbai Indians are eager to rebound after a close two-wicket loss to the Delhi Capitals in their opener.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement