Thrilling Comeback: Spain Edges India in FIH Pro League
In a nail-biting FIH Pro League match, the Indian women's team was narrowly defeated by Spain 3-4. Despite leading twice, India couldn't maintain their advantage, with Spain staging a strong fourth-quarter comeback. This match followed India's previous loss against England.
In a gripping fixture of the FIH Pro League, the Indian women's hockey team faced a narrow defeat against Spain, losing 3-4 at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. Initially, India took the lead during the second quarter courtesy of a goal by Baljeeet Kaur. However, Spain quickly leveled the scores with Sofia Rogoski's effort, and further took the lead through Estel Petchame.
The battle remained intense as Sakshi Rana scored for India in the third quarter, equalizing the score. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal then put India ahead before the quarter's end. However, the resilient Spanish team turned the tables in the final quarter, with Estel Petchame and Lucia Jimenez scoring crucial goals to secure the victory.
The match concluded with both teams devoid of reviews amidst a dramatic finish. Despite a spirited performance, India's struggle continued following their earlier defeat against England.
(With inputs from agencies.)
