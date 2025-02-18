Left Menu

Thrilling Comeback: Spain Edges India in FIH Pro League

In a nail-biting FIH Pro League match, the Indian women's team was narrowly defeated by Spain 3-4. Despite leading twice, India couldn't maintain their advantage, with Spain staging a strong fourth-quarter comeback. This match followed India's previous loss against England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:17 IST
Thrilling Comeback: Spain Edges India in FIH Pro League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping fixture of the FIH Pro League, the Indian women's hockey team faced a narrow defeat against Spain, losing 3-4 at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. Initially, India took the lead during the second quarter courtesy of a goal by Baljeeet Kaur. However, Spain quickly leveled the scores with Sofia Rogoski's effort, and further took the lead through Estel Petchame.

The battle remained intense as Sakshi Rana scored for India in the third quarter, equalizing the score. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal then put India ahead before the quarter's end. However, the resilient Spanish team turned the tables in the final quarter, with Estel Petchame and Lucia Jimenez scoring crucial goals to secure the victory.

The match concluded with both teams devoid of reviews amidst a dramatic finish. Despite a spirited performance, India's struggle continued following their earlier defeat against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025