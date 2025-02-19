Kyrie Irving Eyes Australia Allegiance: A Golden Opportunity?

In an unexpected move, NBA star Kyrie Irving is seeking to change his basketball allegiance from the United States to Australia, a decision supported by former Boomers captain Andrew Gaze. Irving, who was born in Melbourne, represented the U.S. in the 2016 Rio Olympics but is now exploring his eligibility to join the Australian team.

Gaze expressed enthusiasm about the potential impact the 32-year-old Dallas Mavericks point guard could have on the Australian squad, possibly enhancing their lineup at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Gaze highlighted that the combination of NBA talents like Dyson Daniels and Josh Giddey with Irving would rile up excitement among Australian basketball fans.

Irving had previously considered representing Australia during the 2012 London Olympics but chose to focus on the U.S. team for 2016. The switch would need approval from FIBA, as well as from the Australian and U.S. basketball authorities. FIBA's stance on switching allegiances is stringent, although exceptions do exist. Andrew Gaze remains hopeful that Irving's determination could pave the way for success.

