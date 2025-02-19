Shandong Taishan's Last-Minute Exit Shakes Asian Champions League
Shandong Taishan of the Chinese Super League abruptly withdrew from the Asian Champions League Elite, ahead of their crucial match against Ulsan HD. The exit secures a spot for Shanghai Shenhua in the next round. No reason was provided for their unexpected withdrawal, and the matter awaits AFC committee review.
In a surprising turn of events, Chinese Super League team Shandong Taishan withdrew from the Asian Champions League Elite just before their decisive match against Ulsan HD in South Korea.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced that Shandong opted out of the competition hours before the game at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, leaving the reason undisclosed. Shandong had secured 10 points from seven matches and only required a draw to advance to the last 16.
The withdrawal ensures that fellow Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua will move forward to the next stage. The situation is under review by relevant AFC committees.
