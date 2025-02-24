Left Menu

Cheers to Victory: Extended Pub Hours for Women's Euro 2025

The British government is considering extending pub hours for the Women's Euro 2025 tournament in Switzerland. A consultation will determine if pubs can remain open until 1 a.m. for potential matches involving England or Wales. The move could boost business during challenging economic times by drawing more fans.

Soccer fans in England and Wales might soon find themselves enjoying extended pub hours during the Women's European Championship, set to take place in Switzerland in July.

The British government has initiated a four-week public consultation to discuss the possibility of allowing pubs to stay open until 1 a.m., should England or Wales advance to the semifinals or final of Euro 2025.

This potential extension highlights the significance of the event, with the public, licensing authorities, and the hospitality industry invited to weigh in. Economic benefits during challenging times are anticipated, as the night-time economy stands to gain from the growing popularity of women's football and its energized fan base.

