UPDATE 1-UK expected to soften business rates rise for pubs, says BBC
The British government is expected to announce a reduction in planned business rates rises for pubs, the BBC reported on Thursday, softening the blow of the hike announced last year which hospitality groups warned would result in pub closures. Pubs, part of the fabric of communities across Britain for hundreds of years, had demanded specific relief after finance minister Rachel Reeves announced changes to business rates, a type of property tax on all commercial premises, in her November budget.
Pubs, part of the fabric of communities across Britain for hundreds of years, had demanded specific relief after finance minister Rachel Reeves announced changes to business rates, a type of property tax on all commercial premises, in her November budget. Industry group the British Beer and Pub Association said 15,000 jobs could be at risk from the changes as around 5,000 smaller pubs would be hit with a business rates bill for the first time.
The BBC said the government would in the next few days announce a package to help pubs, by reducing the "multiplier" - the percentage of a pub's rateable value used to calculate business rates bills. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is developing a reputation for
u-turns , after climbdowns on a number of policies.
In December, the government scaled back its plan to raise more tax from farmers, months after it backed down on plans to cut welfare spending and scaled back a proposal to reduce subsidies on energy bills for the elderly.
