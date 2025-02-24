Left Menu

New Zealand Secures Semifinal Spot with Decisive Win Over Bangladesh

New Zealand triumphed over Bangladesh by five wickets in a Champions Trophy match, ensuring their place in the semifinals along with India. Rachin Ravindra’s impressive century led to chasing a target of 237 runs with 23 balls to spare, leaving Bangladesh and Pakistan out of the tournament.

In a thrilling game of cricket, New Zealand secured a critical win against Bangladesh, claiming victory by five wickets in the vital Group A match of the Champions Trophy. The win propels both New Zealand and India into the semifinals, while Bangladesh and host nation Pakistan have been eliminated from the tournament.

New Zealand, showcasing a dominant play, chased down a target of 237, achieving it with 23 balls still remaining. Crucial to this victory was Rachin Ravindra, scoring a formidable 112 runs, supported by contributions from Tom Latham and Devon Conway, who added 55 and 30 runs respectively to New Zealand's final tally of 240 for 5 in 46.1 overs.

Michael Bracewell shone in the bowling department, claiming four wickets and effectively restricting Bangladesh to 236 for 9. Despite Najmul Hossain Shanto's commendable 77 and Jaker Ali's 45, Bangladesh couldn't withstand New Zealand's bowling power. Bracewell's precise bowling figures of 10-0-26-4 were vital in suppressing the opposition's scoreline.

