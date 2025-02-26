India U20 Women's Team Concludes Pink Ladies Cup with Defeat to Russia

In their final match of the Pink Ladies U20 Youth Cup, the India U20 women's team suffered a 0-3 loss to Russia at the Emirhan Sport Center in Manavgat. Russia took an early lead with two goals in the first 17 minutes, and scored a third just after halftime.

This tournament served as a warm-up for India, with upcoming challenges at the SAFF U20 Women's Championship and the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers. The game against Russia saw a spirited start, with both teams probing each other's defense. However, Russia's dominance grew as they maintained pressure on India's defensive third.

Despite India's efforts to rally and create scoring opportunities, they were held back by a resilient Russian defense. The Indian squad, led by Joakim Alexandersson, showed potential in previous victories against Jordan and Hong Kong, but failed to find the net in this match, wrapping up their Turkey tour with two wins and a loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)