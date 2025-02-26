Left Menu

India U20 Women's Team Concludes Pink Ladies Cup with Defeat to Russia

The India U20 women's team wrapped up their Pink Ladies U20 Youth Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Russia. Despite strong efforts, India failed to score, but displayed promising performances in earlier matches, beating Jordan and Hong Kong. These games were vital preparation for upcoming championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 16:39 IST
India U20 women's team (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In their final match of the Pink Ladies U20 Youth Cup, the India U20 women's team suffered a 0-3 loss to Russia at the Emirhan Sport Center in Manavgat. Russia took an early lead with two goals in the first 17 minutes, and scored a third just after halftime.

This tournament served as a warm-up for India, with upcoming challenges at the SAFF U20 Women's Championship and the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers. The game against Russia saw a spirited start, with both teams probing each other's defense. However, Russia's dominance grew as they maintained pressure on India's defensive third.

Despite India's efforts to rally and create scoring opportunities, they were held back by a resilient Russian defense. The Indian squad, led by Joakim Alexandersson, showed potential in previous victories against Jordan and Hong Kong, but failed to find the net in this match, wrapping up their Turkey tour with two wins and a loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

