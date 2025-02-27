Left Menu

Lights Out: Dramatic Power Cut in F1 Testing Day at Bahrain

Lando Norris topped the speed charts for McLaren on the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, despite a power cut that extended the session. The outage caused by a substation failure left garages in darkness. Teams navigate testing challenges as the new season gears up for March 16 in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:42 IST
Lights Out: Dramatic Power Cut in F1 Testing Day at Bahrain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lando Norris emerged as the fastest driver for McLaren during the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which was marred by a power outage.

A substation failure caused garages to go dark, prompting teams to use torches and back-up generators. Engineers and mechanics showed resilience as they worked through the disruption.

Preparations continue as teams gear up for the 2024 season opener in Australia on March 16, seizing the testing period to gather valuable car data and evaluate performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025