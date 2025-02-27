Lights Out: Dramatic Power Cut in F1 Testing Day at Bahrain

Lando Norris emerged as the fastest driver for McLaren during the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which was marred by a power outage.

A substation failure caused garages to go dark, prompting teams to use torches and back-up generators. Engineers and mechanics showed resilience as they worked through the disruption.

Preparations continue as teams gear up for the 2024 season opener in Australia on March 16, seizing the testing period to gather valuable car data and evaluate performance.

