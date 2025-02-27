Lights Out: Dramatic Power Cut in F1 Testing Day at Bahrain
Lando Norris topped the speed charts for McLaren on the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, despite a power cut that extended the session. The outage caused by a substation failure left garages in darkness. Teams navigate testing challenges as the new season gears up for March 16 in Australia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:42 IST
Lando Norris emerged as the fastest driver for McLaren during the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which was marred by a power outage.
A substation failure caused garages to go dark, prompting teams to use torches and back-up generators. Engineers and mechanics showed resilience as they worked through the disruption.
Preparations continue as teams gear up for the 2024 season opener in Australia on March 16, seizing the testing period to gather valuable car data and evaluate performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
