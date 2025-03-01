Left Menu

Messi's Miami Move: A New Chapter in American Soccer

Lionel Messi revealed his transition to Inter Miami was driven by dissatisfaction during his Paris St Germain tenure. Despite successes, personal struggles led him to seek new challenges in Major League Soccer. Messi aims to thrive in the American league, inspiring growth in competition.

Updated: 01-03-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 01:42 IST
Legendary footballer Lionel Messi candidly explained that his move to Major League Soccer's Inter Miami stemmed from personal challenges faced during his time at Paris St Germain. Although he won two Ligue 1 titles and a French Super Cup, Messi described his Paris stint as unenjoyable.

Discussing his decision in an Apple Music interview, Messi shared the difficulties he encountered adapting to life in Paris after leaving his beloved Barcelona. The 37-year-old, with an impressive track record at the Catalan club, felt compelled to seek new opportunities due to financial constraints faced by Barcelona.

The Argentine superstar also highlighted the growth of MLS, expressing a hope for the league's continued expansion and success. Despite turning down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, Messi appears committed to elevating the profile of soccer in America, setting his sights on long-term development and competitive enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

