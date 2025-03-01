Matt Short's Thigh Injury Dims Semi-Final Hopes

Australian cricket star Matt Short is facing the possibility of missing the upcoming Champions Trophy semi-finals. He suffered a significant thigh injury during a Group B match against Afghanistan in Lahore. Short valiantly tried to continue, scoring 20 runs off 15 balls before the game was abandoned due to weather conditions.

Skipper Steve Smith expressed concerns over Short's fitness, stating that the quick recovery needed between games against India or New Zealand is unlikely. "I think he'll be struggling," Smith commented, observing that Short's mobility was compromised during the match.

With Short's participation in doubt, Jake Fraser-McGurk is poised to step in at the top of the batting order. Meanwhile, young all-rounder Cooper Connolly remains Australia's travelling reserve. Despite the setbacks, Australia secured a semi-final spot, though their final opponent and venue remain undetermined until India plays New Zealand on Sunday.

