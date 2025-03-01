Left Menu

Matt Short's Thigh Injury Dims Semi-Final Hopes

Australian cricketer Matt Short is likely to miss the Champions Trophy semi-finals due to a thigh injury sustained during a Group B match against Afghanistan. Despite his efforts to continue playing, the injury seems too severe for a quick recovery. Jake Fraser-McGurk might replace him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 06:56 IST
Matt Short's Thigh Injury Dims Semi-Final Hopes
Matt Short

Australian cricket star Matt Short is facing the possibility of missing the upcoming Champions Trophy semi-finals. He suffered a significant thigh injury during a Group B match against Afghanistan in Lahore. Short valiantly tried to continue, scoring 20 runs off 15 balls before the game was abandoned due to weather conditions.

Skipper Steve Smith expressed concerns over Short's fitness, stating that the quick recovery needed between games against India or New Zealand is unlikely. "I think he'll be struggling," Smith commented, observing that Short's mobility was compromised during the match.

With Short's participation in doubt, Jake Fraser-McGurk is poised to step in at the top of the batting order. Meanwhile, young all-rounder Cooper Connolly remains Australia's travelling reserve. Despite the setbacks, Australia secured a semi-final spot, though their final opponent and venue remain undetermined until India plays New Zealand on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025