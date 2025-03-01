Virat Kohli Set to Mark 300th ODI Milestone: A Career Highlight

As India prepares for their final ICC Champions Trophy league stage encounter against New Zealand, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli. The star Indian batsman is set to play his 300th ODI match, becoming only the seventh Indian player to reach this milestone. This match arrives at an opportune moment with India already qualified for the semifinals, providing Kohli a platform to display his dynamic batting skills.

Since debuting in international cricket in August 2008, Kohli has distinguished himself in ODIs, arguably his favorite format. In 299 ODIs, he boasts 14,085 runs with an impressive average of 58.20, including 51 centuries. His stats make him the third-highest run-scorer in ODI history, only behind legends Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli has shattered several records, including becoming the fastest player to reach multiple batting milestones, and earning the title 'Chasemaster' for his prowess in run-chases. His stellar performances in World Cups and Champions Trophies solidify his status, highlighted by his record-breaking run tally in the 2023 World Cup. Kohli's captaincy has also been noteworthy, guiding India to a World Cup semifinal and a Champions Trophy final.

