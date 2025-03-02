Left Menu

Harry Maguire: A Comeback Story for England's Defense

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, a seasoned centre back, is being touted for a return to the England squad. His leadership and improved performance could benefit the national team. With new coach Thomas Tuchel set to announce his lineup, Maguire's comeback is awaited eagerly by fans and pundits alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 11:24 IST
Harry Maguire

Manchester United's centre back Harry Maguire has emerged as a strong contender for a recall to the England squad, according to club head coach Ruben Amorim. At 31, Maguire brings a wealth of experience, having been capped 64 times. His leadership qualities are seen as assets for the national team, especially after England's runner-up finish in the 2024 European Championship held in Germany, where they narrowly lost to Spain.

Maguire's form has notably improved, following a challenging period where he was stripped of his captaincy by former manager Erik ten Hag in 2023. He has delivered significant performances, scoring critical goals for United against Leicester City in the FA Cup and Ipswich Town in the Premier League. The upcoming selection by newly appointed England coach Thomas Tuchel, who succeeded Gareth Southgate post the Euro final, could mark Maguire's return for the World Cup European qualifiers.

Coach Ruben Amorim emphasized Maguire's potential impact on the national team, describing him as a leader who has continued to grow. "His current form should definitely put him in consideration for the national team," Amorim stated, expressing optimism about Maguire's involvement in Tuchel's squad for the upcoming matches against Albania and Latvia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

