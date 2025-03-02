Trump's Controversial Pardon for Baseball Legend Pete Rose

U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked debate with his announcement to pardon the late baseball legend Pete Rose, who was barred for life from Major League Baseball due to gambling allegations.

Rose, a celebrated figure with a record number of career hits, admitted in 2004 to betting on games but never against his own team. Trump, on his platform Truth Social, defended Rose's legacy by stating, "Over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete pardon of Pete Rose."

Rose's career, marked by World Series victories and unrivaled records, was also overshadowed by legal troubles, including a 1990 guilty plea for filing false tax returns and allegations of a controversial relationship in the 1970s. The move by Trump has reignited discussions about Rose's place in baseball history.

(With inputs from agencies.)