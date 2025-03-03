Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy Shines Against New Zealand: A Spin Sensation

Varun Chakravarthy's standout bowling helped secure India's victory over New Zealand. Former players like Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble praised Varun's impact, advocating his inclusion for future matches. His unique bowling style poses challenges to batsmen unfamiliar with him, presenting a selection dilemma for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a striking performance against New Zealand, Varun Chakravarthy emerged as a pivotal force in India's victory, as former players like Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble lauded his exceptional bowling. Shastri advocated for Varun's inclusion in the upcoming semifinals against Australia, praising his current form and unique ability to secure crucial wickets.

Taking five for 42, Chakravarthy played a key role in India's 44-run win in the group match. He was part of a strategic four-man spin attack on the sluggish Dubai pitch, a move that Shastri believes should be retained against Australia, especially given the challenging pitch conditions.

Ambati Rayudu also commended Chakravarthy, highlighting how his difficult-to-read bowling style continues to pose problems for batsmen. Chakravarthy's consistent performance raises a selection dilemma for India, but his impact on the field could be a game-changer in future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

