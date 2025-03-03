Rohit Sharma Faces Pressure in India-Australia Semifinal Clash

Skipper Rohit Sharma has refuted claims of added pressure on India as they prepare to face Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal. He insists that the pressure is evenly distributed between the two formidable teams.

India hasn't secured a victory over Australia in ICC knockout matches since the 2011 World Cup quarterfinals. However, Sharma believes in maintaining the same strategy they've used in recent games. Acknowledging Australia's prowess, he foresees intense competition and anticipates 'nervy times' during the match.

Despite Australia's absence of key players like Pat Cummins, Sharma expressed confidence in his team's ability to counter their efforts. He emphasized the importance of focusing on their roles, both as individual players and as a cohesive unit, to achieve the desired outcome.

