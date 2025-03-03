Left Menu

Benni McCarthy Takes Helm as Kenya's New Football Coach

Kenya appoints Benni McCarthy, a former South Africa international, as their new football coach ahead of their World Cup qualification matches against The Gambia and Gabon. McCarthy, previously part of the Manchester United coaching staff, brings extensive experience from his playing and coaching career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:24 IST
Benni McCarthy Takes Helm as Kenya's New Football Coach

Kenya has appointed former South African international Benni McCarthy as their new football coach just weeks before resuming their World Cup qualification campaign. McCarthy's debut as head coach will be an away match against The Gambia, followed by a home fixture against Gabon.

Currently trailing Ivory Coast by five points in Group F, Kenya still has six matches to play, with the group winner securing a place in the finals. The top four runners-up from all groups will have another chance to advance through a second round.

McCarthy joins Kenya with a wealth of experience, having served on Manchester United's coaching staff and managed South African clubs Cape Town City and AmaZulu. His storied playing career includes 80 international caps for South Africa and a Champions League victory with Porto in 2004.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025