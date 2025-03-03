Benni McCarthy Takes Helm as Kenya's New Football Coach

Kenya has appointed former South African international Benni McCarthy as their new football coach just weeks before resuming their World Cup qualification campaign. McCarthy's debut as head coach will be an away match against The Gambia, followed by a home fixture against Gabon.

Currently trailing Ivory Coast by five points in Group F, Kenya still has six matches to play, with the group winner securing a place in the finals. The top four runners-up from all groups will have another chance to advance through a second round.

McCarthy joins Kenya with a wealth of experience, having served on Manchester United's coaching staff and managed South African clubs Cape Town City and AmaZulu. His storied playing career includes 80 international caps for South Africa and a Champions League victory with Porto in 2004.

