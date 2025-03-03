UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants Clash in Critical Women’s Premier League Match

In a pivotal Women's Premier League match on Monday, UP Warriorz won the toss and chose to field against Gujarat Giants. Currently, the Warriorz hold the third position on the points table, despite coming off an eight-wicket defeat by Mumbai Indians in their previous game.

The Gujarat Giants, who secured a victory over RCB in their last match, occupy the fifth position on the points table. The Giants decided to retain their playing XI, demonstrating confidence in their current squad lineup.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz made strategic changes by including Georgia Voll and Gouher Sultana, taking the place of Tahlia McGrath and Saima Thakor, as they aim to recover and gain crucial points in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)