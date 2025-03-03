Left Menu

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants Clash in Critical Women’s Premier League Match

In a crucial Women’s Premier League match, UP Warriorz, after winning the toss, opted to field against Gujarat Giants. UP Warriorz are third in the standings but recently lost to Mumbai Indians. GG, fifth in the table, aims to build on their win against RCB. Key player changes were made by UP Warriorz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a pivotal Women's Premier League match on Monday, UP Warriorz won the toss and chose to field against Gujarat Giants. Currently, the Warriorz hold the third position on the points table, despite coming off an eight-wicket defeat by Mumbai Indians in their previous game.

The Gujarat Giants, who secured a victory over RCB in their last match, occupy the fifth position on the points table. The Giants decided to retain their playing XI, demonstrating confidence in their current squad lineup.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz made strategic changes by including Georgia Voll and Gouher Sultana, taking the place of Tahlia McGrath and Saima Thakor, as they aim to recover and gain crucial points in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

