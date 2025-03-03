Left Menu

Himachal Athletes Set to Shine at Special Olympics Winter Games

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, plans to honor athletes participating in the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy. The delegation includes 24 from Himachal Pradesh. The state is increasing prize money for medallists to encourage youth in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:39 IST
Himachal Athletes Set to Shine at Special Olympics Winter Games
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the Himachal Pradesh government is set to honor medallists at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, taking place from March 7 to 16.

The Indian delegation boasts 24 athletes and coaches from Himachal Pradesh, participating in events such as Skiing, Snowboarding, and Floor ball. Sukhu expressed confidence in their performance and pledged state support.

The state government aims to encourage sports by increasing prize money for successful competitors, with amounts up to Rs 5 crore for gold medallists, promoting youth engagement and providing an alternative to drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025