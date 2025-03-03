Himachal Athletes Set to Shine at Special Olympics Winter Games

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the Himachal Pradesh government is set to honor medallists at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, taking place from March 7 to 16.

The Indian delegation boasts 24 athletes and coaches from Himachal Pradesh, participating in events such as Skiing, Snowboarding, and Floor ball. Sukhu expressed confidence in their performance and pledged state support.

The state government aims to encourage sports by increasing prize money for successful competitors, with amounts up to Rs 5 crore for gold medallists, promoting youth engagement and providing an alternative to drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)