Blatter and Platini's Legal Battle Over 'Gentlemen's Agreement'
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini once again face the Swiss Criminal Court, as the prosecutor appeals a previous decision clearing them of fraud charges. A payment of 2 million Swiss francs to Platini remains contentious. Both maintain their innocence, citing a 'gentlemen's agreement' for advisory work.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:40 IST
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini returned to the Swiss Criminal Court on Monday as a federal prosecutor appealed against a prior verdict that cleared them of fraud charges.
The case revolves around a 2 million Swiss franc payment to Platini, which prosecutors claim was deceptive. However, Blatter and Platini insist it was based on a legitimate 'gentlemen's agreement' for advisory work.
Platini was an advisor to Blatter between 1998 and 2022, and only invoiced FIFA in 2011 due to FIFA's financial constraints. The court's verdict on the prosecutor's appeal is expected on March 25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement