Blatter and Platini's Legal Battle Over 'Gentlemen's Agreement'

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini returned to the Swiss Criminal Court on Monday as a federal prosecutor appealed against a prior verdict that cleared them of fraud charges.

The case revolves around a 2 million Swiss franc payment to Platini, which prosecutors claim was deceptive. However, Blatter and Platini insist it was based on a legitimate 'gentlemen's agreement' for advisory work.

Platini was an advisor to Blatter between 1998 and 2022, and only invoiced FIFA in 2011 due to FIFA's financial constraints. The court's verdict on the prosecutor's appeal is expected on March 25.

