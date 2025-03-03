Left Menu

Controversial Social Media Post Sparks Cricket Captain Debate

The Congress reprimanded spokesperson Shama Mohamed for social media remarks labeling Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma as 'fat.' Her posts sparked backlash, prompting deletion and clarification. Mohamed insisted her comments on Sharma were personal, not reflective of Congress's stance. Political figures expressed varied opinions on the matter.

Controversial Social Media Post Sparks Cricket Captain Debate
The Indian National Congress faced controversy after its spokesperson, Shama Mohamed, made headlines with remarks regarding Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's physique and leadership. Mohamed labeled Sharma as 'fat' for a sportsman, suggesting he needed to lose weight, which drew widespread criticism.

The Congress distanced itself from Mohamed's comments, asserting they do not represent the party's stance. Mohamed promptly deleted her posts and clarified that her remarks were personal opinions, not representative of Congress's views.

Despite the uproar, political figures diverged in their responses. While TMC leader Saugata Roy supported Mohamed's critique, others like BJP leaders condemned it as derogatory and harmful to the team's morale. Debates continued as the Champions Trophy progressed, highlighting tensions surrounding public figures and their personal opinions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

