Cricket Fever: Devotees Pray for India's Triumph Over Australia

Indian cricket fans in Varanasi conducted special prayers for Team India's success in the semi-final against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams, having a history of close matches, face off with renewed line-ups. Enthusiastic fans express confidence in Rohit Sharma’s leadership to lead India to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:48 IST
Cricket fans offer prayers in Varanasi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the heart of Varanasi, devoted Indian cricket fans gathered to offer prayers for the Men in Blue, ahead of their crucial semi-final match against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. This prayer service, held at the Sarangnath Mahadev temple, saw fans fervently seeking divine intervention for a triumph.

The two cricketing giants have faced off four times in ICC ODI tournaments, each winning two matches. India's victories were achieved in the round-robin stages of the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, while Australia emerged victorious in the 2015 semi-finals and the 2023 final. Fans are hoping for a change in fortune as intense anticipation builds around this clash.

As the atmosphere in Dubai promises to be electric, expectations are high from team captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli. One fan expressed optimism, saying, "Rohit Sharma will lead India to the finals." The squads for this high-stakes encounter include key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for India, and Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell for Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

