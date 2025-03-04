Australia Faces India in Champions Trophy Semifinal

In a significant cricketing event, Australia, led by captain Steve Smith, faced off against India in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday. After winning the toss, Australia chose to bat first.

The Australian lineup saw a couple of changes from their previous match as Cooper Connolly replaced the injured Matthews Short and Tanveer Sangha stepped in for Spencer Johnson. This strategic shuffle aims to bolster their performance against a formidable Indian team.

Meanwhile, India, confident of their previous match's performance, decided to field an unchanged playing XI. The match promises intense competition as both teams vie for a spot in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)