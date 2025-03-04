Kerala Cricket's Glorious Ranji Journey Celebrated
Kerala's cricket team was celebrated for reaching the Ranji Trophy finals, marking the state's first runner-up position. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the team, highlighting their blend of experience and youth. The Kerala Cricket Association rewarded the team for their performance, emphasizing the societal impact of sports.
Kerala's cricket team, celebrated for reaching the final of the Ranji Trophy, received widespread acclaim from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who likened their achievement to a monumental victory.
The Kerala Cricket Association hosted a celebratory event where Vijayan announced a 4.5 crore reward for the team, marking a historic first-time achievement for the state. He highlighted the team's mix of experience and youth as key to their success.
Voices from the opposition, including Leader V D Satheesan, echoed this sentiment, urging players to become role models. They emphasized the potential of sports in combatting societal issues such as drug addiction, calling on cricketers to lead anti-drug campaigns.
