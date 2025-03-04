Left Menu

Kerala Cricket's Glorious Ranji Journey Celebrated

Kerala's cricket team was celebrated for reaching the Ranji Trophy finals, marking the state's first runner-up position. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the team, highlighting their blend of experience and youth. The Kerala Cricket Association rewarded the team for their performance, emphasizing the societal impact of sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:24 IST
Kerala Cricket's Glorious Ranji Journey Celebrated
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's cricket team, celebrated for reaching the final of the Ranji Trophy, received widespread acclaim from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who likened their achievement to a monumental victory.

The Kerala Cricket Association hosted a celebratory event where Vijayan announced a 4.5 crore reward for the team, marking a historic first-time achievement for the state. He highlighted the team's mix of experience and youth as key to their success.

Voices from the opposition, including Leader V D Satheesan, echoed this sentiment, urging players to become role models. They emphasized the potential of sports in combatting societal issues such as drug addiction, calling on cricketers to lead anti-drug campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025