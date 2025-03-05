Left Menu

Brahim Díaz Shines in Real Madrid's Champions League Victory

Brahim Díaz emerged as the hero for Real Madrid in their 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Replacing the suspended Jude Bellingham, Díaz scored the winning goal and received praise from fans and coach Carlo Ancelotti. The decisive second leg is set for next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-03-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:55 IST
Brahim Díaz Shines in Real Madrid's Champions League Victory
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a thrilling night of Champions League action, Brahim Díaz took center stage for Real Madrid, securing a 2-1 triumph over Atletico Madrid. Diaz, making the most of an opportunity following Jude Bellingham's suspension, delivered a crucial second-half winner and gained a standing ovation at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Despite the challenges from Atletico, especially with a goal scored by Julián Álvarez, Diaz's determination and flair made a mark as Madrid sits poised for the return leg at the Metropolitano stadium. Real's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, had entrusted Diaz with Bellingham's role, urging creative freedom, which proved pivotal in their victory.

The upcoming clash promises high stakes as Atletico aims to reverse their fortunes, having previously faltered against Madrid in multiple Champions League knockout rounds. With the second leg next Wednesday, both teams will seek to capitalize on their strengths in front of fervent supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025