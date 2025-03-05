Brahim Díaz Shines in Real Madrid's Champions League Victory

In a thrilling night of Champions League action, Brahim Díaz took center stage for Real Madrid, securing a 2-1 triumph over Atletico Madrid. Diaz, making the most of an opportunity following Jude Bellingham's suspension, delivered a crucial second-half winner and gained a standing ovation at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Despite the challenges from Atletico, especially with a goal scored by Julián Álvarez, Diaz's determination and flair made a mark as Madrid sits poised for the return leg at the Metropolitano stadium. Real's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, had entrusted Diaz with Bellingham's role, urging creative freedom, which proved pivotal in their victory.

The upcoming clash promises high stakes as Atletico aims to reverse their fortunes, having previously faltered against Madrid in multiple Champions League knockout rounds. With the second leg next Wednesday, both teams will seek to capitalize on their strengths in front of fervent supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)