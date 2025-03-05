Left Menu

CONCACAF Clears LAFC's Sergi Palencia of Discriminatory Charges

Sergi Palencia of Los Angeles FC was cleared by CONCACAF's disciplinary committee of discriminatory claims after an argument with Colorado Rapids' Chidozie Awaziem. Despite initial allegations, the investigation found no evidence of derogatory language. The incident highlights the organization's stance against discrimination in soccer.

Updated: 05-03-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:58 IST
CONCACAF Clears LAFC's Sergi Palencia of Discriminatory Charges
  • Country:
  • United States

CONCACAF's disciplinary committee has cleared Los Angeles FC defender Sergi Palencia of any discriminatory conduct following his altercation with Colorado Rapids defender Chidozie Awaziem. The two players clashed during a match on February 25 in their clubs' Round 1 CONCACAF Champions Cup matchup.

Initially, Colorado Rapids coach Chris Armas expressed concerns over the alleged use of a derogatory term directed at Awaziem, a Nigerian national team player, during the game. The match momentarily halted at the beginning of extra time due to the dispute, with Awaziem later reiterating his claims on social media.

After a comprehensive investigation, including reviews of match footage and audio, CONCACAF's findings concluded that while inappropriate language was exchanged, the specific term claimed by the Rapids was not used. LAFC proceeded to win the second-leg 1-0, advancing in the tournament.

