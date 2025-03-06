Left Menu

Cricket-It is what it is, New Zealand focused only on winning Champions Trophy

The 34-year-old scored his 15th one-day century, and Rachin Ravindra his fifth, as New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in the semi-finals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. The Black Caps must now pack their bags for Sunday's final in Dubai, where India have played all their matches in the tournament because of their refusal to go to Pakistan.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 07:28 IST
Cricket-It is what it is, New Zealand focused only on winning Champions Trophy

Kane Williamson is too long in the tooth to get dragged into the debate over India getting to play the Champions Trophy final in Dubai and the batter is focused only on the chance of New Zealand grabbing silverware after reaching the title-decider. The 34-year-old scored his 15th one-day century, and Rachin Ravindra his fifth, as New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in the semi-finals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

The Black Caps must now pack their bags for Sunday's final in Dubai, where India have played all their matches in the tournament because of their refusal to go to Pakistan. "It is what it is," Williamson told reporters.

"You know, it's just not something we're really looking too closely at. It's about the cricket that we want to play, and we'll take into account, obviously, the opposition, but be nice and smart come that final." Williamson and his teammates have already played India in Dubai during the tournament, losing by 44 runs in the final group match last Sunday as Rohit Sharma unleashed a four-pronged spin attack on a turning wicket.

"Obviously, we played India once there, the conditions are different," Williamson added. "So it's important that we try and take away some of those positives and be nice and clear about how we're trying to operate come two or three days' time in the final."

New Zealand have an injury concern over paceman Matt Henry, who injured his shoulder against South Africa, but Ravindra's form since his return from a concussion sustained in a warm-up match has been a big plus. "We missed him while he had his little injury for a while there," said Williamson, whose partnership of 164 with Ravindra laid the platform for Wednesday's win.

"But he just took a couple of weeks off and came back and is batting beautifully. Great to watch. Best seat in the house at the other end, for sure." Daryl Mitchell also fended off questions about whether India had an advantage playing all their games at the same ground but thought last week's loss would have little bearing on Sunday's final.

"We've got some pretty good spinners ourselves," said the batsman, who scored 49 runs against South Africa. "Look, the final's a new day. We'll adapt to whatever surface and conditions that we get on the day.

"We'll try and find little ways to win moments throughout that game and hopefully we can put some pressure on them and walk away with a white jacket, be quite nice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025