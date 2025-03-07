Left Menu

Boosting Para-athletes: Oil PSUs Champion Sports Inclusion

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urged oil public sector units to enhance initiatives promoting sports for para-athletes. At the 6th ONGC Para Games' inauguration in Delhi, he emphasized India's success at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and endorsed sports as a pivotal focus for the Modi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has called on oil public sector units to amplify their support for sports activities aimed at para-athletes. His remarks came during the inauguration of the 6th ONGC Para Games at Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium.

Puri praised the achievements of Indian para-athletes on global platforms and cited the country's success at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, where it secured 29 medals, including seven golds. He highlighted sports as a priority for the Modi government and encouraged corporations to continue initiatives fostering sports and social inclusion.

ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh echoed Puri's sentiments, stating the organization's commitment to promoting para-sports. He called upon all participants to uphold sportsmanship during the three-day event, involving over 350 para-athletes competing in athletics, badminton, and table tennis.

