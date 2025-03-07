Left Menu

Samuel Eto'o Wins Appeal to Join CAF Candidate List

Samuel Eto'o, formerly banned from the CAF executive committee elections, has won an appeal to be included as a candidate. His initial exclusion was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The CAF Extraordinary General Assembly will evaluate candidates' eligibility, weeks before crucial elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:59 IST
Samuel Eto'o Wins Appeal to Join CAF Candidate List
Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o, a four-time African Footballer of the Year, has successfully appealed to join the race for the Confederation of African Football's elective congress scheduled for next week.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Eto'o's appeal against an exclusion by CAF's governance committee regarding his candidature for the executive committee. Initially banned in January, Eto'o contested the decision and now awaits evaluation by the CAF Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on March 12.

The decision follows Eto'o's previous suspension by FIFA and CAF due to alleged ethical breaches. Despite controversies, Eto'o remains a prominent figure in African football as CAF heads towards significant elections, including for the organization's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025