Samuel Eto'o Wins Appeal to Join CAF Candidate List
Samuel Eto'o, formerly banned from the CAF executive committee elections, has won an appeal to be included as a candidate. His initial exclusion was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The CAF Extraordinary General Assembly will evaluate candidates' eligibility, weeks before crucial elections.
Samuel Eto'o, a four-time African Footballer of the Year, has successfully appealed to join the race for the Confederation of African Football's elective congress scheduled for next week.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Eto'o's appeal against an exclusion by CAF's governance committee regarding his candidature for the executive committee. Initially banned in January, Eto'o contested the decision and now awaits evaluation by the CAF Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on March 12.
The decision follows Eto'o's previous suspension by FIFA and CAF due to alleged ethical breaches. Despite controversies, Eto'o remains a prominent figure in African football as CAF heads towards significant elections, including for the organization's presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
