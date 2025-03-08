Will Young Eyes Redemption for New Zealand in Champions Trophy Final

As New Zealand prepares for the Champions Trophy final, opener Will Young is determined to exploit the weaknesses of Rohit Sharma's Indian side, following their earlier group stage loss.

Young, crucial to New Zealand's robust opening alongside partners Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, emphasized the importance of adapting their strategies for the looming high-stakes match.

The Black Caps aim to emulate their 2000 victory, with Young drawing inspiration from that iconic win. As the clock ticks down to the final, anticipation builds for a thrilling showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)