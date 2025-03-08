Charvi Bhatt Champions Cricket's Skyrocketing Popularity in the Middle East

Amidst the growing fervor for cricket in the Middle East, former UAE women's cricket team captain Charvi Bhatt shares her excitement about the sport's rising popularity. Bhatt attributes the surge in enthusiasm to the unifying passion of fans who avidly support their favorite teams and players.

As India prepares to face New Zealand in the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy final, Bhatt asserts that both teams have an equal opportunity to clinch the title. She notes India's impressive performance, particularly their strategic use of conditions to their advantage, while acknowledging New Zealand's adaptability and skill in spin play.

Now a radio commentator, Bhatt, originally from Mumbai, continues to engage with the sport, bringing live commentary to audiences across the region. Her unique voice contributes significantly to the celebration of cricket, reflecting her enduring love for the game she has played and led for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)