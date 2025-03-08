Harleen Deol: Rising Star in Indian T20 Cricket

Harleen Deol is emerging as a formidable asset for Indian cricket, primarily in the T20 format, as observed by former Australian batter and Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger.

In the Women's Premier League, her versatile batting performance has been pivotal for Gujarat Giants, leading them to multiple victories, including a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals.

Coach Klinger attributes her success to a newly adopted attacking approach, enhancing her game, and believes Harleen is set to be a long-term player for India across all formats.

