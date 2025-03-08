Left Menu

Harleen Deol: Rising Star in Indian T20 Cricket

Harleen Deol showcases her potential as a significant asset for Indian cricket, excelling in the T20 format. Her versatile batting was instrumental in the Gujarat Giants' recent victories in the Women's Premier League. Coach Michael Klinger credits her success to an aggressive mindset, foreseeing her long-term impact on Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:27 IST
Harleen Deol
  • Country:
  • India

Harleen Deol is emerging as a formidable asset for Indian cricket, primarily in the T20 format, as observed by former Australian batter and Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger.

In the Women's Premier League, her versatile batting performance has been pivotal for Gujarat Giants, leading them to multiple victories, including a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals.

Coach Klinger attributes her success to a newly adopted attacking approach, enhancing her game, and believes Harleen is set to be a long-term player for India across all formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

