India vs New Zealand: A High-Stakes ICC Champions Trophy Final Showdown

Arshdeep Singh's coach, Jaswant Rai, expresses confidence in India's team depth and psychological edge against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final. With a strong batting lineup and spin attack, India aims to avenge past defeats and secure the title in this much-anticipated encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:29 IST
Jaswant Rai (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As anticipation builds for the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, India's Team has reasons for optimism. Coach Jaswant Rai, who mentors star player Arshdeep Singh, is buoyant about India's prospects against New Zealand on Sunday. Citing the team's robust batting depth and proficient spin attack, Rai argues that India holds a significant advantage.

Speaking to ANI, Rai underlined the psychological boost of India's previous victory over the Kiwis in the tournament. "Our batting prowess surpasses our opponents, and employing four spinners adds to our strength," he shared. "Defeating New Zealand earlier gives us a strategic edge, bolstering our high expectations."

As India endeavors to clinch another major ICC accolade, all eyes will be on their strategy against a resilient New Zealand. Undefeated thus far, India faces a formidable adversary led by Mitchell Santner. Memories of past cricket confrontations add an emotional undercurrent to what promises to be a gripping final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

