Epic Showdown: Indian Army vs. Ladakh in Khelo India Winter Games 2025

In an eagerly anticipated clash, the Indian Army and the Union Territory of Ladakh are set to reignite their rivalry at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025, commencing this Sunday on the breathtaking Kongdoori slopes.

Having secured the first leg's victory with an impressive tally of seven medals, including four golds, Ladakh aims to maintain its dominance. The Indian Army, a formidable opponent, is determined to reclaim the overall title.

With over 350 athletes from 11 states, two Union Territories, and various central forces, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Central Reserve Police Force, the Games return after a weather-induced delay. Competitions will be fierce across Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, and Snowboarding disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)