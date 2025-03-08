Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Indian Army vs. Ladakh in Khelo India Winter Games 2025

The second leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 kicks off at Kongdoori slopes with Indian Army and Ladakh rekindling their rivalry. Ladakh aims to defend its lead after winning seven medals in the first leg. Over 350 athletes are set to compete across four snow sports disciplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulmarg | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:03 IST
Epic Showdown: Indian Army vs. Ladakh in Khelo India Winter Games 2025

In an eagerly anticipated clash, the Indian Army and the Union Territory of Ladakh are set to reignite their rivalry at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025, commencing this Sunday on the breathtaking Kongdoori slopes.

Having secured the first leg's victory with an impressive tally of seven medals, including four golds, Ladakh aims to maintain its dominance. The Indian Army, a formidable opponent, is determined to reclaim the overall title.

With over 350 athletes from 11 states, two Union Territories, and various central forces, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Central Reserve Police Force, the Games return after a weather-induced delay. Competitions will be fierce across Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, and Snowboarding disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025