Haryana Wrestlers Shine at Federation Cup with Nine Gold Medals

Haryana made a strong statement at the Federation Cup Senior Wrestling competition, securing an impressive nine out of the 15 gold medals available on the first day of the tournament.

Participants competed across 10 weight categories in men's freestyle and five in women's wrestling, with Haryana excelling in both divisions.

On International Women's Day, female coaches distributed the medals in a gesture of gratitude for their influential role in wrestling, as emphasized by WFI President Sanjay Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)