Shubman Gill Confident as India Prepares for ICC Final Clash with New Zealand

On the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai, Indian opener Shubman Gill expressed immense confidence in the team's batting prowess. At a pre-match press conference, Gill described the current squad, featuring stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as the strongest he has ever been part of.

Gill highlighted the depth in the middle order with in-form players such as Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, suggesting that this allows the top-order batsmen to adopt an aggressive approach. He reflected on past challenges due to lack of depth, but applauded the current squad for overcoming those issues.

As India remains undefeated in the tournament, they aim to avenge past losses to New Zealand, who have shown formidable form under Mitchell Santner's leadership. The final, with its historical echoes of the 2000 showdown won by New Zealand, promises an exciting narrative for cricket fans around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)