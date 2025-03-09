Scotland Gears Up for Crucial Six Nations Battle Against France

Scotland's head coach, Gregor Townsend, has emphasized the importance of being more clinical in the opposition's 22 and eliminating unforced errors. His calls come ahead of a critical Six Nations matchup against table-toppers France in Paris next Saturday.

This comes after Scotland edged out Wales 35-29 at Murrayfield, tightening the points gap with leading team France. Despite a robust first-half performance leading Wales 28-8, Scotland allowed their adversaries back into the game due to inconsistent play.

As Scotland prepares to face a formidable French squad, Townsend stresses the need to cut down momentum opportunities for France, known for capitalizing on counterattacks and dominating with their forward play.

