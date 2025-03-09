Upsets Galore at Indian Wells as Djokovic Falls Again

In a stunning turn of events, Novak Djokovic was unexpectedly defeated by Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, during the second round of the Indian Wells tournament. The defeat marks the second consecutive year that Djokovic has exited early at the hands of a lucky loser, reminiscent of last year's loss to Luca Nardi.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, failed to find his rhythm early in the match, committing 14 unforced errors in the first set. Although he rallied in the second set, winning with a powerful forehand, it was van de Zandschulp who dominated the decider with precise execution, ultimately sealing the upset victory.

The day was rife with upsets, as other top contenders such as Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger Aliassime also faced unexpected defeats. Meanwhile, Madison Keys and Carlos Alcaraz showcased dominant performances, with Alcaraz aiming for a third consecutive title at the Indian Wells event.

(With inputs from agencies.)