Upsets Galore at Indian Wells as Djokovic Falls Again

Novak Djokovic faced an unexpected defeat against Botic van de Zandschulp at Indian Wells, marking an early exit for the second consecutive year. Despite showing signs of recovery in the second set, Djokovic ultimately fell short. The tournament also saw other upsets, including losses by Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger Aliassime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 06:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 06:58 IST
In a stunning turn of events, Novak Djokovic was unexpectedly defeated by Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, during the second round of the Indian Wells tournament. The defeat marks the second consecutive year that Djokovic has exited early at the hands of a lucky loser, reminiscent of last year's loss to Luca Nardi.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, failed to find his rhythm early in the match, committing 14 unforced errors in the first set. Although he rallied in the second set, winning with a powerful forehand, it was van de Zandschulp who dominated the decider with precise execution, ultimately sealing the upset victory.

The day was rife with upsets, as other top contenders such as Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger Aliassime also faced unexpected defeats. Meanwhile, Madison Keys and Carlos Alcaraz showcased dominant performances, with Alcaraz aiming for a third consecutive title at the Indian Wells event.

