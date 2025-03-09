Magomed Ankalaev Claims UFC Title in a Grueling Bout

In a landmark event at UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev claimed the UFC light heavyweight championship after defeating Alex Pereira through a unanimous decision. This victory marks Pereira's first defeat in the division and underscores Ankalaev's tactical prowess in the octagon.

Saturday's bout saw Ankalaev employ relentless forward pressure and effective grappling to outmaneuver Pereira, a former kickboxing champion. Despite Pereira's aggressive start, Ankalaev capitalized with tight knees and strategic takedowns, exhaustively pinning Pereira to the fence.

The fight reached its climax in the later rounds as Ankalaev maintained pressure while Pereira struggled to counter his adversary's superior grappling. Although Pereira made a determined comeback attempt, it was insufficient to alter the judges' decision, cementing Ankalaev's status as a champion.

