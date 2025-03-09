Left Menu

Magomed Ankalaev Claims UFC Title in a Grueling Bout

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira to become the UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 313. Ankalaev used effective grappling and forward pressure to secure a unanimous decision. Despite Pereira's early aggression, Ankalaev's strategy led to a hard-fought victory, marking Pereira's first loss in the division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:22 IST
Magomed Ankalaev Claims UFC Title in a Grueling Bout

In a landmark event at UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev claimed the UFC light heavyweight championship after defeating Alex Pereira through a unanimous decision. This victory marks Pereira's first defeat in the division and underscores Ankalaev's tactical prowess in the octagon.

Saturday's bout saw Ankalaev employ relentless forward pressure and effective grappling to outmaneuver Pereira, a former kickboxing champion. Despite Pereira's aggressive start, Ankalaev capitalized with tight knees and strategic takedowns, exhaustively pinning Pereira to the fence.

The fight reached its climax in the later rounds as Ankalaev maintained pressure while Pereira struggled to counter his adversary's superior grappling. Although Pereira made a determined comeback attempt, it was insufficient to alter the judges' decision, cementing Ankalaev's status as a champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025