Masters League Semi-Finals: Epic Showdowns Await

The inaugural International Masters League has reached its semi-final stage with Sri Lanka, India, West Indies, and Australia securing spots. India Masters, in second place with eight points from five games, will face the third-placed team in Raipur on Thursday, March 13, in the first semi-final.

Sri Lanka Masters, who lead the table with eight points and a better Net Run Rate (NRR), will compete against the fourth-placed team in the second semi-final on Friday, March 14, also in Raipur. The final league positions will be confirmed after the Australia versus England Masters game later today. Australia currently sits at four points with one match remaining, while the West Indies have finished their games with six points.

The league's climax, the final, is scheduled for Raipur on Sunday, March 16. On Saturday, India Masters wrapped up their semi-final preparations by defeating West Indies Masters in an intense seven-run victory in Raipur. This match rekindled the legendary rivalry of Sachin Tendulkar versus Brian Lara, offering fans a nostalgic and thrilling affair, even with Tendulkar rested.

