Left Menu

Masters League Semi-Finals: Epic Showdowns Await

The inaugural International Masters League's semi-finalists have been determined, with Sri Lanka, India, West Indies, and Australia advancing. Raipur hosts the semi-finals on March 13 and 14, climaxing in the final on March 16. India clashes with the third-placed team, while Sri Lanka faces the fourth-placed team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:42 IST
Masters League Semi-Finals: Epic Showdowns Await
Team India Masters (Photo: IML). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural International Masters League has reached its semi-final stage with Sri Lanka, India, West Indies, and Australia securing spots. India Masters, in second place with eight points from five games, will face the third-placed team in Raipur on Thursday, March 13, in the first semi-final.

Sri Lanka Masters, who lead the table with eight points and a better Net Run Rate (NRR), will compete against the fourth-placed team in the second semi-final on Friday, March 14, also in Raipur. The final league positions will be confirmed after the Australia versus England Masters game later today. Australia currently sits at four points with one match remaining, while the West Indies have finished their games with six points.

The league's climax, the final, is scheduled for Raipur on Sunday, March 16. On Saturday, India Masters wrapped up their semi-final preparations by defeating West Indies Masters in an intense seven-run victory in Raipur. This match rekindled the legendary rivalry of Sachin Tendulkar versus Brian Lara, offering fans a nostalgic and thrilling affair, even with Tendulkar rested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025