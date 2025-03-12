Left Menu

Gus Poyet Criticizes Asian Champions League's Organization and Fairness

Jeonbuk Motors coach Gus Poyet criticized the organization of the Asian Champions League Two, expressing concerns over venue changes and poor logistics. Poyet highlighted issues with decision-making, VAR use, and press conference arrangements, calling for improvements to ensure the competition is taken seriously and remains fair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:43 IST
Gus Poyet, coach of Jeonbuk Motors, voiced his disapproval of the Asian Champions League Two's organization, speaking out on the eve of his team's quarter-final second leg against Sydney FC. Poyet was particularly frustrated by the need to relocate the first leg to a less suitable venue.

The seasoned coach argued that such decisions were made by those unfamiliar with the sport and detrimentally affect the competition's credibility. He emphasized that fans and teams face unfair conditions, with the unnecessary changes diluting the competition's integrity.

Poyet urged the Asian Football Confederation to address these issues to enhance the league's legitimacy. His call to action comes after a notably low attendance and impractical pre-match conference arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

