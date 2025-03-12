Gus Poyet Criticizes Asian Champions League's Organization and Fairness

Gus Poyet, coach of Jeonbuk Motors, voiced his disapproval of the Asian Champions League Two's organization, speaking out on the eve of his team's quarter-final second leg against Sydney FC. Poyet was particularly frustrated by the need to relocate the first leg to a less suitable venue.

The seasoned coach argued that such decisions were made by those unfamiliar with the sport and detrimentally affect the competition's credibility. He emphasized that fans and teams face unfair conditions, with the unnecessary changes diluting the competition's integrity.

Poyet urged the Asian Football Confederation to address these issues to enhance the league's legitimacy. His call to action comes after a notably low attendance and impractical pre-match conference arrangements.

