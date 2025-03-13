Rohit Sharma: Defying Retirement Rumors with Record-Breaking Leadership
South African cricket legend AB de Villiers dismisses rumors of Rohit Sharma's retirement, praising him as one of the greatest ODI captains. Rohit's impressive win percentage and recent achievements solidify his status, including a standout performance leading India to victory against New Zealand in a thrilling chase.
AB de Villiers, the South African cricket icon, has put to rest rumors surrounding Rohit Sharma's retirement from ODI cricket, instead hailing him as one of the format's finest captains.
Speculations about Sharma's departure followed India's triumph in the Champions Trophy, with the 37-year-old captain dispelling doubts by securing the third title for his nation.
De Villiers highlighted Rohit's exceptional leadership record, citing his 74% win rate as unmatched, and praised Sharma for his transformative batting and captaincy decisions that have led to significant victories, including the T20 World Cup.
