France Unveils Squad for Six Nations Clash Against Scotland

France head coach Fabien Galthie announced the starting lineup for the Six Nations rugby match against Scotland. Key players include Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, and captain Gregory Alldritt. The match will take place at Stade de France, with several replacements ready on the bench, ensuring tactical flexibility.
In a highly anticipated announcement on Thursday, France's head coach Fabien Galthie revealed the lineup set to face Scotland in the Six Nations rugby tournament.
The team list features significant talents like fullback Thomas Ramos, winger Damian Penaud, and center Gael Fickou, alongside their esteemed captain Gregory Alldritt.
Taking place at the Stade de France this Saturday, the match promises to showcase thrilling moments, backed by strategic depth from the replacements bench.
