Left Menu

France Unveils Squad for Six Nations Clash Against Scotland

France head coach Fabien Galthie announced the starting lineup for the Six Nations rugby match against Scotland. Key players include Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, and captain Gregory Alldritt. The match will take place at Stade de France, with several replacements ready on the bench, ensuring tactical flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:09 IST
France Unveils Squad for Six Nations Clash Against Scotland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a highly anticipated announcement on Thursday, France's head coach Fabien Galthie revealed the lineup set to face Scotland in the Six Nations rugby tournament.

The team list features significant talents like fullback Thomas Ramos, winger Damian Penaud, and center Gael Fickou, alongside their esteemed captain Gregory Alldritt.

Taking place at the Stade de France this Saturday, the match promises to showcase thrilling moments, backed by strategic depth from the replacements bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025