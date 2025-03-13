France Unveils Squad for Six Nations Clash Against Scotland

In a highly anticipated announcement on Thursday, France's head coach Fabien Galthie revealed the lineup set to face Scotland in the Six Nations rugby tournament.

The team list features significant talents like fullback Thomas Ramos, winger Damian Penaud, and center Gael Fickou, alongside their esteemed captain Gregory Alldritt.

Taking place at the Stade de France this Saturday, the match promises to showcase thrilling moments, backed by strategic depth from the replacements bench.

