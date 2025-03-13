Left Menu

Kylian Mbappe Returns: Leading France Against Croatia

Kylian Mbappe rejoins the French national squad for the Nations League quarter-finals against Croatia. Despite being omitted in previous matches after joining Real Madrid, Coach Didier Deschamps confirms Mbappe as captain. France is set to play the first leg in Split and the return leg at Stade de France.

Kylian Mbappe has been recalled to the French national team for their upcoming Nations League quarter-final clash with Croatia. This marks his first inclusion in the squad since September, as announced by coach Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe, 26, was previously absent from the team's roster for the Nations League fixtures in October and November, following his high-profile move to Real Madrid in July.

Deschamps confirmed in a press conference that Mbappe will not only play but also take on the role of captain. France will first meet Croatia in Split next Thursday, with the return leg scheduled for March 23 at Stade de France.

