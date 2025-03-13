Kylian Mbappe Returns: Leading France Against Croatia

Kylian Mbappe has been recalled to the French national team for their upcoming Nations League quarter-final clash with Croatia. This marks his first inclusion in the squad since September, as announced by coach Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe, 26, was previously absent from the team's roster for the Nations League fixtures in October and November, following his high-profile move to Real Madrid in July.

Deschamps confirmed in a press conference that Mbappe will not only play but also take on the role of captain. France will first meet Croatia in Split next Thursday, with the return leg scheduled for March 23 at Stade de France.

(With inputs from agencies.)