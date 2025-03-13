Mumbai Indians Advance to WPL Final with Dominant Victory

Mumbai Indians secured a spot in the Women's Premier League final with a commanding 47-run victory over Gujarat Giants during the Eliminator match on Thursday. Leading the charge were Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews, whose impressive performances laid the foundation for the team's substantial score of 213 for four.

Despite facing initial challenges, Mumbai Indians capitalized on the explosive strokes of Sciver-Brunt, who contributed 77 runs off 41 balls, and Matthews, who added 77 off 50. Harmanpreet Kaur further bolstered the innings with a swift cameo, finishing with 36 runs from just 12 deliveries.

The Giants struggled in the chase, concluding their innings at 166 all out with Matthews also offering two key dismissals with the ball. The triumph marked Mumbai's seventh consecutive win over Gujarat Giants in WPL history, setting up a final clash against Delhi Capitals.

